UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Prosecutors Say Suspected Russian Spy Is High-Ranking GRU Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Austrian Prosecutors Say Suspected Russian Spy is High-Ranking GRU Officer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The prosecutor's office of the Austrian city of Salzburg announced on Thursday that Russian spy suspect is a high-ranking Russian military intelligence (GRU) officer who recruited an retired Austrian colonel to steal state and military secrets.

According to a statement released by the prosecutor's office, 65-year-old Igor Zaitsev has been put on the Interpol and the Europol wanted lists.

"The GRU officer is suspected of recruiting a 70-year-old retired colonel of the Austrian armed forces to work for the secret intelligence service to the detriment of Austria, divulging state secrets and deliberately revealing military secrets," the statement said.

The prosecutors also claim that the Russian spy handler gave the Austrian colonel 30,000 Euros in cash as payment for secret information.

Related Topics

Russia Salzburg Austria

Recent Stories

Turkish Security Forces Neutralize Wanted Member o ..

5 minutes ago

8 accused arrested, drugs & illegal weapons seized ..

5 minutes ago

UN Calls on Ukraine, Russia to Refrain From 'Ratch ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Expands Visa Waivers for Turkish Officials

5 minutes ago

Russian Envoy Urges OSCE to Closely Monitor Minori ..

5 minutes ago

Notre Dame Construction Site Closed Over Lead Cont ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.