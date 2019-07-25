Austrian Prosecutors Say Suspected Russian Spy is High-Ranking GRU Officer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The prosecutor's office of the Austrian city of Salzburg announced on Thursday that Russian spy suspect is a high-ranking Russian military intelligence (GRU) officer who recruited an retired Austrian colonel to steal state and military secrets.

According to a statement released by the prosecutor's office, 65-year-old Igor Zaitsev has been put on the Interpol and the Europol wanted lists.

"The GRU officer is suspected of recruiting a 70-year-old retired colonel of the Austrian armed forces to work for the secret intelligence service to the detriment of Austria, divulging state secrets and deliberately revealing military secrets," the statement said.

The prosecutors also claim that the Russian spy handler gave the Austrian colonel 30,000 Euros in cash as payment for secret information.