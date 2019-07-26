UrduPoint.com
Austrian Prosecutors Say Suspected Russian Spy Is High-Ranking GRU Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The prosecutor's office of the Austrian city of Salzburg announced on Thursday that the Russian spy suspect is a high-ranking Russian military intelligence officer, who recruited a retired Austrian colonel to steal state and military secrets.

According to a statement, released by the prosecutor's office, 65-year-old Igor Zaitsev has been put on the Interpol and the Europol wanted lists.

"The GRU officer is suspected of recruiting a 70-year-old retired colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces to work for the secret intelligence service to the detriment of Austria, divulging state secrets and deliberately revealing military secrets," the statement said.

The prosecutors also claim that the Russian spy handler gave the Austrian colonel 30,000 Euros (over $33,000) in cash as payment for secret information.

The spy is said to have earned 300,000 euros for the whole period of work for Russian intelligence.

The Russian Embassy in Vienna has not commented on the issue yet.

In November, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed that the retired Austrian colonel was suspected of espionage for Moscow and demanded that the Russian side provided "transparent" information on the matter.

Moscow in response expressed protest to Austrian Ambassador to Russia Johannes Aigner over the accusations. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Vienna's steps were based on suspicions without evidence, adding that Austria's statements over the spy scandal had already complicated bilateral relations.

