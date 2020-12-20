Austrian Special Forces Capture 2 Suspects Linked to November Vienna Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Austria's Cobra counter-terrorism unit has detained two people suspected of involvement in last month's deadly attack in the capital city of Vienna, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to the Austrian media outlet, one of the suspects, an Austrian national of Afghan origin, was apprehended on Friday evening. His DNA was reportedly found on the rifle and cartridges used by the Vienna shooter.

The Austrian prosecutor's office confirmed on Sunday that there was one more captured suspect, the newspaper added, noting that he was of Chechen descent.

On November 2, multiple shootings took place in Vienna, as a result of which four people had died and 22 others were injured. The gunman, who was killed during the operation, was later identified to be an Austrian native of ethnic Albanian descent and a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).