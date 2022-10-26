UrduPoint.com

Austrian Territory Secretly Used For Transit Of Weapons To Kiev - Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The territory of Austria is secretly used for the transit of weapons to Kyiv, it is not clear how this and other steps correlate with the neutral status of the republic, Russian Ambassador to Vienna Dmitry Lyubinsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is unclear, for example, how this principle (of neutrality) correlates with the financial assistance allocated by Vienna to Ukraine, related to the supply of military ammunition and protective equipment, tacit consent to all new EU tranches for the needs of the Kyiv military, support for the so-called 'EU military training mission.

' From the lips of individual Austrian politicians, there are even calls for direct deliveries of lethal weapons to Ukraine. The territory of Austria is quietly used for the transit of weapons for the Kiev regime. But we receive frequent appeals and videos about this from anxious citizens," the diplomat said.

He added that with the start of the special operation in Ukraine, Moscow was "forced to state with regret the demonstrative departure of Austria's political leadership from the interpretation of the neutral status that has been established in international practice toward its exclusively military dimension."

