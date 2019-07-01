UrduPoint.com
Austrian Unemployment Down 4.9 Pct In June

Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:50 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Unemployment in Austria has dropped by 4.9 percent, or 16,821 people year-on-year in June, the Public Employment Service (AMS) revealed on Monday.

The total number of unemployed now stands at 324,203 people, which equates to an unemployment rate of 6.5 percent as per Austria's domestic unemployment calculation criteria.

In addition at the end of June there were 84,473 available jobs, 6.8 percent more than the same month in 2018.

The total number of non-self-employed persons meanwhile increased 1.6 percent to 3.827 million.

The positive result comes despite slowing economic growth for the domestic economy. While last month's result continues a trend of falling unemployment that goes back to early 2017, it comes in considerably lower than the 9.1 percent drop in unemployment seen in June 2018.

