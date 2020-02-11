UrduPoint.com
Austrian Urologist Accused Of Sexually Abusing Over 100 Minors - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Prosecutors in the Austrian city of Wels have charged a 57-year-old urologist from the Salzkammergut region east of Salzburg with sexual abuse of 109 minors, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Monday.

According to the publication, the cases of abuse happened in several regions of Austria and in Egypt from 2000 until the arrest of the suspect in January 2019.

Moreover, according to the investigators, 40 of the abused boys were under age 14 at the time of abuse.

It was also revealed that the doctor had persuaded several people to create pornographic videos involving minors, and also gave the children hemp. As a result of his actions, serious damage was caused to the health of at least three boys.

According to the publication, the pedophile faces up to 15 years in prison, in addition, he can be sent to a special facility for criminals with mental disorders.

