MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Austrian Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler commended Sebastian Kurz on his decision to quit as chancellor after prosecutors said that he was under a corruption investigation.

"Sebastian Kurz told me about his resignation as Federal chancellor and I think that, seeing the current situation, it is the right step," Kogler said in a statement.

Kogler, whose Green party is a minority partner in the Austrian coalition government, said he had worked constructively with Alexander Schallenberg. The foreign minister was tapped to take over as acting chancellor.

"I have the first meeting planned for tomorrow with the foreign minister, who was nominated by the People's Party to fill the chancellor's post," he said.