UrduPoint.com

Austrian Vice Chancellor Calls Kurz's Resignation 'Right Step'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Austrian Vice Chancellor Calls Kurz's Resignation 'Right Step'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Austrian Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler commended Sebastian Kurz on his decision to quit as chancellor after prosecutors said that he was under a corruption investigation.

"Sebastian Kurz told me about his resignation as Federal chancellor and I think that, seeing the current situation, it is the right step," Kogler said in a statement.

Kogler, whose Green party is a minority partner in the Austrian coalition government, said he had worked constructively with Alexander Schallenberg. The foreign minister was tapped to take over as acting chancellor.

"I have the first meeting planned for tomorrow with the foreign minister, who was nominated by the People's Party to fill the chancellor's post," he said.

Related Topics

Corruption Minority Post Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikan ..

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat

17 minutes ago
 Preparations in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad- ..

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

17 minutes ago
 Opposition MPAs grab Cricket Takra series by 2-1

Opposition MPAs grab Cricket Takra series by 2-1

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority ..

Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority enriches its digital infrastru ..

38 minutes ago
 Imported sugar to be available at Rs 90 per kg: Mi ..

Imported sugar to be available at Rs 90 per kg: Minister

17 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.