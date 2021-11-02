UrduPoint.com

Austrians Largely Not Afraid Of New Terror Attacks 1 Year After Vienna Attack - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:41 PM

Austrians Largely Not Afraid of New Terror Attacks 1 Year After Vienna Attack - Poll

Most Austrians say they are not afraid of new terrorist attacks a year after a series of shootings hit Vienna, leaving several people dead, a fresh poll by the Linz Market Institut for Der Standard newspaper published on Tuesday found

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Most Austrians say they are not afraid of new terrorist attacks a year after a series of shootings hit Vienna, leaving several people dead, a fresh poll by the Linz Market Institut for Der Standard newspaper published on Tuesday found.

Exactly one year ago, on November 2, 2020, a man went through the busy streets of the Austrian capital shooting passersby. Four people were killed and another 22 were injured in the attack. The gunman, shot down by police, was later identified to be an Austrian national of Albanian descent and a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

The survey established that 10% consider the threat of a new terrorist attack "not great at all" and 50% "less great," the poll's data showed. At the same time, one in six respondents believes the threat of new terrorist attacks is very high.

The survey was conducted among 800 people in mid-October, according to the newspaper, with little variation across groups of males and females, as well as between urban and rural respondents.

Last years' attack prompted the Austrian authorities to reform the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism agency.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Police Russia Linz Vienna Man Same Albanian November 2020 Market All

Recent Stories

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential t ..

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential to Dutch, Brazilian female entr ..

31 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first a ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first against Namibia

40 minutes ago
 Japan Airlines projects $1.3B net loss in 2021

Japan Airlines projects $1.3B net loss in 2021

4 minutes ago
 Bulgaria grapples with 'critical' phase of pandemi ..

Bulgaria grapples with 'critical' phase of pandemic amid 4th wave

4 minutes ago
 Putin calls for boost to drone arsenal with AI

Putin calls for boost to drone arsenal with AI

4 minutes ago
 Springboks make back-line changes against Wales

Springboks make back-line changes against Wales

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.