Austrians Largely Not Afraid of New Terror Attacks 1 Year After Vienna Attack - Poll

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Most Austrians say they are not afraid of new terrorist attacks a year after a series of shootings hit Vienna, leaving several people dead, a fresh poll by the Linz Market Institut for Der Standard newspaper published on Tuesday found.

Exactly one year ago, on November 2, 2020, a man went through the busy streets of the Austrian capital shooting passersby. Four people were killed and another 22 were injured in the attack. The gunman, shot down by police, was later identified to be an Austrian national of Albanian descent and a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

The survey established that 10% consider the threat of a new terrorist attack "not great at all" and 50% "less great," the poll's data showed. At the same time, one in six respondents believes the threat of new terrorist attacks is very high.

The survey was conducted among 800 people in mid-October, according to the newspaper, with little variation across groups of males and females, as well as between urban and rural respondents.

Last years' attack prompted the Austrian authorities to reform the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism agency.