Austrians Savor First Day Of Eating Out After Long Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:02 PM

Austrians Savor First Day of Eating Out After Long Lockdown

Austrian diners rushed to eat out after their favorite cafes, restaurants and beer gardens reopened on Wednesday as the Alpine nation continues the gradual lifting of coronavirus curbs

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Austrian diners rushed to eat out after their favorite cafes, restaurants and beer gardens reopened on Wednesday as the Alpine nation continues the gradual lifting of coronavirus curbs.

The majority of eateries were booked out by Wednesday afternoon, after more than six months of restrictions, while some popular venues were booked until the end of the week.

Guests must present a "green pass" to prove that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered or tested negative. The tests are only valid for a few days, making dining out a complex arrangement.

Other places that reopened with restrictions on the number of visitors were museums and other cultural venues, hotels, and sports centers. Nightclubs are expected to reopen by July 1.

More Stories From World

