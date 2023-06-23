(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Austria lacks both institutional and legal preparedness to ensure sustainable food supply during crises, the Austrian Court of Audit said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Austria lacks both institutional and legal preparedness to ensure sustainable food supply during crises, the Austrian Court of Audit said on Friday.

"A blackout, an interruption in delivery of fossil fuels or a nationwide crop failure are among the scenarios that could have far-reaching effects on food security in Austria. Austria is not adequately prepared for supra-regional and sudden emergencies: there is neither up-to-date risk analysis nor specific emergency action plans for various crisis scenarios," the organization said in a preamble to a report published on its website.�

In addition, the legal framework for the food supplies in an emergency only goes into effect after a crisis occurs, the audit chamber said.

The organization recommended that measures be taken to prepare for potential emergencies.

"This includes, for instance, the possibility of collecting and processing data along the entire food chain .

.. The ministry of agriculture must have a sufficient overview of the market and the food supplies, in normal times as well as during impending market disruptions and in emergencies," the audit chamber said.

The ministries for agriculture, economy, and climate protection will be responsible for taking preventative measures if a crisis affects food supplies, commodities or energy, the organization said, adding that there is no cross-departmental coordination between them to prevent the ministries from acting at cross purposes. This needs to be remedied, it said.

The audit chamber noted that the country's self-sufficiency in main agricultural products remains mostly at a high level, especially with regard to animal products. Still, domestic agricultural production and food supplies are susceptible to complex risks emanating from political and other factors, the organization added.