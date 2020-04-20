VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Ministers and state secretaries in Austria's Federal government will donate a month worth of salary to organizations involved in fighting the coronavirus disease epidemic, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler said on Monday.

"Millions of people gave up a lot or got into a difficult economic situation these days. The federal government is doing everything to ensure that Austria is well out of the crisis. At the same time, we also intend to personally send a signal of solidarity in these difficult times," Kurz was quoted as saying by the APA news agency.

Kogler, in turn, was cited as saying that all ministers and state secretaries will donate their net salaries to organizations tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

More details will reportedly be shared in the coming days.

Despite self-isolation restrictions remaining in place in Austria until May 1, the country began gradually easing business restrictions last week. On April 14, small stores, as well as construction and gardening shops, were allowed to resume operations while keeping the number of visitors under strict control.

As of Monday, the Austrian health authorities have reported 14,775 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 432 fatalities.