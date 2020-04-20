Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday expressed his condolences to the friends and relatives of the victims of the shooting in the Canadian region of Nova Scotia

Late on Saturday, a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities, including a Canadian Federal police officer.

Wortman himself has already been neutralized, according to the Canadian federal police.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in #NovaScotia. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and I wish all those who are injured a quick recovery," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences to the attack's victims and praised the actions of the country's law enforcement.