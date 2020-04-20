UrduPoint.com
Austria's Chancellor Offers Condolences Following Shooting Rampage In Canada

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:38 PM

Austria's Chancellor Offers Condolences Following Shooting Rampage in Canada

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday expressed his condolences to the friends and relatives of the victims of the shooting in the Canadian region of Nova Scotia

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday expressed his condolences to the friends and relatives of the victims of the shooting in the Canadian region of Nova Scotia.

Late on Saturday, a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities, including a Canadian Federal police officer.

Wortman himself has already been neutralized, according to the Canadian federal police.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in #NovaScotia. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and I wish all those who are injured a quick recovery," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences to the attack's victims and praised the actions of the country's law enforcement.

