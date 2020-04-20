Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday expressed his condolences to the friends and relatives of the victims of the shooting in the Canadian region of Nova Scotia

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday expressed his condolences to the friends and relatives of the victims of the shooting in the Canadian region of Nova Scotia.

Late on Saturday, a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities, including a Canadian Federal police officer. Wortman himself has already been neutralized, according to the Canadian federal police.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in #NovaScotia. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and I wish all those who are injured a quick recovery," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

Kurz's sentiment has been echoed by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

"Our thoughts are with our Canadian friends as they mourn those killed in the tragic attack in Nova Scotia.

We stand with them against such acts of senseless violence and will support them as they recover from this tragedy," Raab wrote on Twitter.

According to German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, Berlin has been shocked by the attack.

"First and foremost, I would like to touch upon the horrible crime in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. The German government is shocked and stunned by the reports about this amok in Nova Scotia during which people have died. The victims, their families, and friends are in the German government's thoughts," Seibert said during a briefing.

He added that German Chancellor Angela Merkel intended to send condolences to her Canadian counterpart over what had happened.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences to the attack's victims and praised the actions of the country's law enforcement.