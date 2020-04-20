UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria's Chancellor Offers Condolences Following Shooting Rampage In Canada

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:28 PM

Austria's Chancellor Offers Condolences Following Shooting Rampage in Canada

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday expressed his condolences to the friends and relatives of the victims of the shooting in the Canadian region of Nova Scotia

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday expressed his condolences to the friends and relatives of the victims of the shooting in the Canadian region of Nova Scotia.

Late on Saturday, a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities, including a Canadian Federal police officer. Wortman himself has already been neutralized, according to the Canadian federal police.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in #NovaScotia. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and I wish all those who are injured a quick recovery," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

Kurz's sentiment has been echoed by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

"Our thoughts are with our Canadian friends as they mourn those killed in the tragic attack in Nova Scotia.

We stand with them against such acts of senseless violence and will support them as they recover from this tragedy," Raab wrote on Twitter.

According to German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, Berlin has been shocked by the attack.

"First and foremost, I would like to touch upon the horrible crime in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. The German government is shocked and stunned by the reports about this amok in Nova Scotia during which people have died. The victims, their families, and friends are in the German government's thoughts," Seibert said during a briefing.

He added that German Chancellor Angela Merkel intended to send condolences to her Canadian counterpart over what had happened.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences to the attack's victims and praised the actions of the country's law enforcement.

Related Topics

UK Injured Attack Prime Minister Police Twitter German Died Berlin Justin Trudeau Angela Merkel All From Government

Recent Stories

Firestorm rising in India, IOJK more dangerous tha ..

28 seconds ago

Details of sixth edition of Holy Quran Tahbeer and ..

38 seconds ago

UAE’s advanced infrastructure enables it to cont ..

45 seconds ago

UAE accomplishes achievements in smart services, d ..

52 seconds ago

Police Officer working for RAW in Karachi arrested

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Related Fatalities Among Doctors in It ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.