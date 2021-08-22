VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz opposes taking in more Afghan refugees and suggests focusing on helping Afghans who remain in their home country.

"I am definitely against receiving more people now, and it will not happen under my chancellorship," Kurz told the Puls 24 broadcaster on Saturday.

Austria has already made a "disproportionately big contribution," as the country has received over 40,000 Afghans, the chancellor continued, suggesting that it is better to help Afghans who remain in their home country, while paying special attention to women's rights.

On Sunday, Kurz tweeted that Austria is home to one of the world's largest Afghan communities and is experiencing difficulties with their integration.

Many Afghans have been trying to escape their country since the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) seized power in Afghanistan and caused the civilian government to collapse.