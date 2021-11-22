VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Direct dialog with Minsk over the migration crisis is necessary despite the fact that no results can be anticipated, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

"If you look at (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko's public statements, I doubt that a direct dialogue on this issue will lead to anything, because he clearly says why he is doing this, he doesn't even try to hide the motives behind the situation on the border with several EU countries.

But I will instinctively say - yes, in the end we need to interact," Schallenberg said during a press conference.

Schallenberg also stressed that Austria believes sanctions cannot be the only language in regard to Belarus and has always advocated for dialogue with civil society.