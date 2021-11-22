UrduPoint.com

Austria's Chancellor Urges For Dialog With Belarus Despite Anticipating No Results

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Austria's Chancellor Urges For Dialog With Belarus Despite Anticipating No Results

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Direct dialog with Minsk over the migration crisis is necessary despite the fact that no results can be anticipated, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

"If you look at (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko's public statements, I doubt that a direct dialogue on this issue will lead to anything, because he clearly says why he is doing this, he doesn't even try to hide the motives behind the situation on the border with several EU countries.

But I will instinctively say - yes, in the end we need to interact," Schallenberg said during a press conference.

Schallenberg also stressed that Austria believes sanctions cannot be the only language in regard to Belarus and has always advocated for dialogue with civil society.

Related Topics

Civil Society Minsk Lead Austria Belarus Turkish Lira Border

Recent Stories

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

26 minutes ago
 Moscow Against Lebanon Becoming Hostage of Situati ..

Moscow Against Lebanon Becoming Hostage of Situation in Syria - Lavrov

52 seconds ago
 Belarus leader says EU refusing to discuss migrant ..

Belarus leader says EU refusing to discuss migrants

53 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

55 seconds ago
 Seventh ICASE to be held from December 14-16

Seventh ICASE to be held from December 14-16

57 seconds ago
 Putin to Discuss Ukrainian Issue With His US Count ..

Putin to Discuss Ukrainian Issue With His US Counterpart - Russian Foreign Minis ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.