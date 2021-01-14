VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Austria saw daily coronavirus cases spike at 3,510 on Thursday, a day after the health minister warned the Alpine nation about hard times ahead.

The spike is well below the record 9,262 seen in mid-November but it is a marked rise from Wednesday's figures 1,917 new cases.

The overall number of people who tested positive is 389,260.

A further 53 patients died in the previous 24-hour period, taking the death toll to 6,921.

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Wednesday that the country was entering the most difficult phase of the pandemic, associated with a faster-spreading mutation first found in the UK.

Austria went into a third lockdown on December 26 and rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine the following day, in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.