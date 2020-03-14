UrduPoint.com
The number of coronavirus infections in Austria rose by 151 to 655 over the past day, with 7,467 people tested, the Health Ministry said on Saturday afternoon

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Austria rose by 151 to 655 over the past day, with 7,467 people tested, the Health Ministry said on Saturday afternoon.

The Alpine nation reported 504 cases on Friday and updated the total to 602 on Saturday morning. It recorded the first coronavirus-related death on Thursday.

The biggest share of infections (206) was confirmed in the mountainous province of Tyrol, followed by Upper Austria with 116 cases and capital Vienna with 101.

The deceased patient was a 69-year-old man from Vienna who had recently traveled to Italy and suffered from underlying conditions.

The Austrian government banned flight connections with Italy, France, Spain and Switzerland this week and announced border checks on the border with Switzerland and Liechtenstein in a bid to stop people from importing the infection.

