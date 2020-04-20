The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Austria rose by 18 to 470 in the past day, the Interior Ministry said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Austria rose by 18 to 470 in the past day, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"So far, there have been 14,795 infections, 470 fatalities and 10,631 recoveries," the ministry said in a morning update.

More than 800 people remain in hospitals, 194 of them in intensive care.

The number of infected rose by 46 in the past 24 hours, marking an uptick from Sunday's all-time low of 33 new cases but confirming the downward trend in place since the outbreak hit the apex on March 26.

Austria has been loosening lockdown restrictions since April 14. Small shops have been allowed to reopen if they make sure that customers keep the necessary distance and wear masks. Restaurants and hotels will resume business no sooner than mid-May, while mass public gatherings will remain banned until at least the end of August.