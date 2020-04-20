UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria's Coronavirus-Related Deaths Hit 470 - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:23 PM

Austria's Coronavirus-Related Deaths Hit 470 - Interior Ministry

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Austria rose by 18 to 470 in the past day, the Interior Ministry said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Austria rose by 18 to 470 in the past day, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"So far, there have been 14,795 infections, 470 fatalities and 10,631 recoveries," the ministry said in a morning update.

More than 800 people remain in hospitals, 194 of them in intensive care.

The number of infected rose by 46 in the past 24 hours, marking an uptick from Sunday's all-time low of 33 new cases but confirming the downward trend in place since the outbreak hit the apex on March 26.

Austria has been loosening lockdown restrictions since April 14. Small shops have been allowed to reopen if they make sure that customers keep the necessary distance and wear masks. Restaurants and hotels will resume business no sooner than mid-May, while mass public gatherings will remain banned until at least the end of August.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Business Austria March April August Sunday From

Recent Stories

Renewable energy can support resilient and equitab ..

10 minutes ago

Charity Concert to Support Health Workers Amid COV ..

48 seconds ago

UK's Prince Philip Praises Medical Personnel, Volu ..

51 seconds ago

Bangkok Mayor Extends Ban on Alcohol Sale Until Ap ..

53 seconds ago

Blast in Afghan Province of Farah Kills One Civili ..

54 seconds ago

Winners for HIPA’s ‘Children Faces’ Instagra ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.