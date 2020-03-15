MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Austria's entry ban for citizens of Russia, Ukraine, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, which has been announced as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will come into effect on Tuesday, the Russian embassy in Vienna said on Sunday.

"Th Austrian government announced new measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, including suspension of air traffic with Russia starting from March 17," the embassy wrote on the VK social network.

In addition, an informed source told Sputnik that the Austrian authorities intended to suspend air traffic with a group of countries, including Russia, at midnight (23:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that Vienna would introduce an entry ban for citizens of Russia, Ukraine, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic.