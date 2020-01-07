(@imziishan)

Vienna (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Austrian conservative Sebastian Kurz was sworn in Tuesday as the world's youngest democratically elected leader heading an unlikely coalition with the Greens.

Kurz, 33, took the oath of office as chancellor in front of President Alexander Van der Bellen.

His government ministers -- 10 from the conservatives and four from the Greens -- were also to be sworn in.

Kurz's previous coalition with the far-right collapsed after a corruption scandal engulfed his junior partner.