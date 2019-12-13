Austria's right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) on Friday expelled its former boss, Heinz-Christian Strache, over the Ibiza scandal that collapsed the ruling coalition, the party leader said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Austria 's right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) on Friday expelled its former boss, Heinz-Christian Strache, over the Ibiza scandal that collapsed the ruling coalition, the party leader said.

"The party court had a meeting and the state executive board had a meeting too, and both panels agreed that... the expulsion of Heinz-Christian Strache is compete," Norbert Hofer told reporters.

FPO's coalition with Austrian conservatives broke down in May after Strache, vice-chancellor of Austria, was caught on video with a woman apparently offering her to fix government contracts during an alcohol-fueled encounter at a villa on Ibiza.

"It is a relief for us because it leaves Ibiza in the past so that we can look forward to making FPO a stronger party," Hofer admitted.

He announced a revamp in the party's communication with the media but said that FPO's signature security, immigration and social policies would remain unaltered. He promised to add education and "climate policy with a domestic focus" to the portfolio ahead of next year's election to the Vienna council.

The crisis in the anti-immigrant party prompted three rebel FPO councilors in Vienna to announce the formation of a new party, The Alliance for Austria (DAO), on Thursday.