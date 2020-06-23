UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria's FPO Says Armed Forces Of Non-EU States Should All Be Withdrawn From Europe

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:06 PM

Austria's FPO Says Armed Forces of Non-EU States Should All Be Withdrawn From Europe

The Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) favors US President Donald Trump's plans to pull out a significant number of troops from Germany and suggests that all armed forces of third countries should be withdrawn from Europe, the FPO secretary general, Michael Schnedlitz, told Sputnik in an interview

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) favors US President Donald Trump's plans to pull out a significant number of troops from Germany and suggests that all armed forces of third countries should be withdrawn from Europe, the FPO secretary general, Michael Schnedlitz, told Sputnik in an interview.

Last week, Trump confirmed media reports that he wants to pull 9,500 soldiers from Germany to bring down the count to 25,000, after accusing the German government of being delinquent in its defense spending. However, US lawmakers have introduced a bill in both chambers of Congress to block the Trump administration from using any Federal funds for the pullout, claiming that military presence in Germany is needed to "deter further aggression from Russia or aggression from other adversaries against the United States and its allies and partners."

"The withdrawal of a large part of the US forces, as recently announced by President Trump, is understandable. On the one hand, the US troops had a protective but also an occupying function in Germany. On the other hand, it costs American taxpayers enormous amounts of tax money to maintain the garrisons in Germany. Nevertheless, we would generally be in favor of armed forces from non-EU countries not being garrisoned in the EU countries, or armed forces from third countries not being moved from one EU country to another, but being withdrawn from Europe altogether," Schnedlitz said.

The FPO secretary general stressed that his party is interested in normalization of US-Russia ties in the border regions, calling NATO a "phased-out model" in the eyes of US taxpayers.

"We would also like to see a normalization of relations between Russia and the United States, especially in the border regions. I think that NATO, also in the eyes of the Americans, is a kind of phase-out model. However, the EU is still interested in using NATO as a foundation for building a European army and to draw on its experience and infrastructure. Of course, the Americans dislike this, because they are basically co-financing these ambitions," he explained.

After Trump's announcement, the German government said that it was waiting for details of how the US Defense Department planned to implement the plan to cut the number of deployed troops. At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country.

Related Topics

NATO Army Russia Europe German Trump Germany Austria United States Money Border Congress Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi to allow around 1,000 pilgrims to perform ha ..

1 minute ago

PCAA executing nine projects to improve aviation s ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says Amnesty on Occasion of 75th Anniversa ..

1 minute ago

US, Russia Confirmed at Vienna Talks Launch of Wor ..

1 minute ago

Yemen Says Saudi-Led Coalition Failed to Fulfill R ..

1 minute ago

England tour to be tough due to COVID-19 pandemic: ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.