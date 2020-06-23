The Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) favors US President Donald Trump's plans to pull out a significant number of troops from Germany and suggests that all armed forces of third countries should be withdrawn from Europe, the FPO secretary general, Michael Schnedlitz, told Sputnik in an interview

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) favors US President Donald Trump's plans to pull out a significant number of troops from Germany and suggests that all armed forces of third countries should be withdrawn from Europe, the FPO secretary general, Michael Schnedlitz, told Sputnik in an interview.

Last week, Trump confirmed media reports that he wants to pull 9,500 soldiers from Germany to bring down the count to 25,000, after accusing the German government of being delinquent in its defense spending. However, US lawmakers have introduced a bill in both chambers of Congress to block the Trump administration from using any Federal funds for the pullout, claiming that military presence in Germany is needed to "deter further aggression from Russia or aggression from other adversaries against the United States and its allies and partners."

"The withdrawal of a large part of the US forces, as recently announced by President Trump, is understandable. On the one hand, the US troops had a protective but also an occupying function in Germany. On the other hand, it costs American taxpayers enormous amounts of tax money to maintain the garrisons in Germany. Nevertheless, we would generally be in favor of armed forces from non-EU countries not being garrisoned in the EU countries, or armed forces from third countries not being moved from one EU country to another, but being withdrawn from Europe altogether," Schnedlitz said.

The FPO secretary general stressed that his party is interested in normalization of US-Russia ties in the border regions, calling NATO a "phased-out model" in the eyes of US taxpayers.

"We would also like to see a normalization of relations between Russia and the United States, especially in the border regions. I think that NATO, also in the eyes of the Americans, is a kind of phase-out model. However, the EU is still interested in using NATO as a foundation for building a European army and to draw on its experience and infrastructure. Of course, the Americans dislike this, because they are basically co-financing these ambitions," he explained.

After Trump's announcement, the German government said that it was waiting for details of how the US Defense Department planned to implement the plan to cut the number of deployed troops. At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country.