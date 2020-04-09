(@FahadShabbir)

Freedom Party of Austria's (FPO) secretary general, Michael Schnedlitz, in an interview with Sputnik criticized the coronavirus-linked restrictions imposed by the Austrian authorities for being too strict on the country's population while not being tough enough on the timely closure of borders and airports

Schnedlitz was asked to comment on Monday's announcement that Austria was considering plans to start rolling back curbs on public life after seeing the number of daily infections decrease.

"The government will finally implement the change in strategy that the FPO has been requesting. The Austrian economy and its population have already been fallen victim to the uncoordinated measures by the Federal government. The reaction by the government was not reasonable. What can still be saved, must be saved," he said.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz explained on Monday that as the country's infection rates come under control, starting on April 14, the authorities intend to allow small shops with areas of up to 400 square meters to open. All other stores, shopping centers and hairdressers will resume their work on May 1. The extension of the coronavirus-linked restriction of movement in the country will be in place also until May 1.

Michael Schnedlitz slammed the authorities for delays in implementing decisive actions, such as closing airports and borders.

"Several measures were resolved too late and then they lost sight of the essentials. While the implemented measures for the population have been very tough, the borders and airports have been kept open ... This is not consistent, but reprehensible. In the media, Sebastian Kurz wins and the Austrian population loses," he explained.

Roman Haider, an EU lawmaker from the Freedom Party of Austria, told Sputnik that he expected that other countries would follow Austria's footsteps as soon as they see the number of daily infections decrease, pointing out that the resuscitation of the economy should happen as soon as possible to minimize the impact of the quarantine restrictions.

"The figures are decreasing. The resuscitation of the economy will happen in two-week phases, starting with small stores and parks, then bigger stores and malls, then restaurants and bars. We cannot damage our economy any longer. I think that other countries will follow when their figures are decreasing too," Haider stated.

So far, Austria has registered over 12,000 cases of COVID-19, including 273 fatalities. Meanwhile, the number of patients that have recovered per day exceeds the number of cases reported.