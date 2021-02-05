(@FahadShabbir)

There should be no "geopolitical taboos" in the European Union when it comes to the approval of COVID-19 vaccines developed in Russia or China, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) There should be no "geopolitical taboos" in the European Union when it comes to the approval of COVID-19 vaccines developed in Russia or China, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday.

"There should be no geopolitical taboos when registering vaccines. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), of course, should check the possibility of registering Chinese or Russian vaccines after their application," Kurz tweeted.

The chancellor added that all available, effective and registered vaccines were important in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Kurz also said that international cooperation was necessary if the world wanted to end the global health crisis caused by the pandemic.

Sputnik V has been approved by over a dozen countries around the globe, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, has filed an application for its registration in the EU as well.

The fund's CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, said earlier this week that the bloc may approve Sputnik V in early March. So far, only one EU member Hungary has registered the Russian and Chinese vaccines.

On Tuesday, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from the phase 3 trial of Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

At the EU level, three vaccines have so far been approved, namely the ones developed by US pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna, and UK drugmaker AstraZeneca.