Austria's Kurz Comes To New York For Talks With UN Boss

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Austria's Kurz Comes to New York for Talks With UN Boss

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrived in New York on Sunday for a meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres, on what is his first foreign trip since the start of the pandemic.

"I will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and speak in the UN about our handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic recovery and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda for 2030," Kurz tweeted.

A meeting between Kurz and the Jewish diaspora who fled Austria during the Nazi rule is planned on the sidelines of his visit to the United States. Kurz promised to give Austrian passports to those who were persecuted in Austria in the 1940s and their direct descendants.

More Stories From World

