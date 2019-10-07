UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria's Kurz Entrusted With Forming New Cabinet After Landslide Election Win

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:52 PM

Austria's Kurz Entrusted With Forming New Cabinet After Landslide Election Win

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen granted Sebastian Kurz a mandate to form a new government on Monday after the People's Party (OVP) had won parliamentary elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen granted Sebastian Kurz a mandate to form a new government on Monday after the People's Party (OVP) had won parliamentary elections.

Kurz's OVP secured a landslide victory in the September 29 snap elections. The vote was organized in the wake of a scandal involving the leadership of OVP's coalition partner, the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), which led to the resignation of Kurz's previous government.

"I entrust you of making proposals for the formation of a new Federal government," Van der Bellen told Kurz, as broadcast by ORF.

Kurz, in turn, thanked the president and voters for their trust.

Back in May, a seven-minute video filmed in 2017 was released showing then-FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache, who later became vice chancellor, allegedly discussing exchanging government contracts for help in elections with an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch. The woman was later revealed to be a Bosnian student who was paid for the setup.

The video, which unseated the government, emerged in media just days before the European Parliament elections.

Despite the scandal, OVP won 37.5 percent of the vote. The Social Democratic Party of Austria and FPO won 21.2 percent and 16.2 percent of the vote, respectively.

The Green Party came fourth with a record 13.9 percent.

Related Topics

Scandal Russia Parliament Vote Student Van Austria May September Women 2017 Media Government

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Saudi Ambassador

8 minutes ago

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

11 minutes ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

11 minutes ago

Police nabbed absconder after exchange of fire

15 seconds ago

Trump Didn't Tell Putin He Doubted Russia's Involv ..

22 seconds ago

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.