Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz praised on Thursday the historic decision of Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize diplomatic ties, saying other Middle Eastern countries should follow a similar path

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz praised on Thursday the historic decision of Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize diplomatic ties, saying other Middle Eastern countries should follow a similar path.

"The full resumption of diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE is a sign of calming in the Middle East. This important step toward peaceful coexistence should set an example for the entire region," Kurz tweeted.

He said the agreement, which will see the two nations exchange embassies and create a comprehensive relationship, showed that "having a dialogue could do away with barriers.

The pact was revealed in a joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump.

Under the deal, Israel agreed to delay declaring sovereignty over parts of the occupied West Bank and aim to expand ties with other Arab and Muslim nations. Netanyahu said annexation plans were still on the table.