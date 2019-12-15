UrduPoint.com
Austria's Kurz Intends To Form Stable Government By Mid-January

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Austria's Kurz Intends to Form Stable Government by Mid-January

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Leader of the Austrian People's Party (OVP), Sebastian Kurz, who had been granted a mandate to form a cabinet, expressed intention to form a stable government by mid-January.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Austria on September 29. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' final data, the Kurz's party won with 37.5 percent of the vote. Following the talks with all political parties represented in the country's parliament, Kurz announced on November 11 that OVP would begin negotiations on forming a coalition government with the Green Party that is in the fourth place with a record 13.9 percent of the vote.

The Social Democratic Party took second place with the worst result in their history ” 21.

2 percent. The right-wing Austrian Freedom Party took third place with 16.2 percent. The right-liberal NEOS party took the fifth place with 8.1 percent.

"My goal is to form a stable and competent government by early or mid-January," Kurz told the Osterreich newspaper in an interview.

He noted that the negotiations with the Green Party would also continue after the Catholic Christmas.

"There will be only a short pause from December 24 to 26, and starting from December 27 we will continue negotiations and I hope we will finish them quickly," Kurz added.

According to Kurz, the negotiations are very intensive and the sides have already reached progress on a number of issues.

