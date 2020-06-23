(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is likely to eventually back the EU Recovery Fund for helping most-hit economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, despite being a staunch advocate of aid money repayment, due to pressure from Germany, Freedom Party of Austria's (FPO) secretary general, Michael Schnedlitz, told Sputnik in an interview.

In May, Germany and France proposed setting up a 500 billion euro fund ($563 million) for subsidies to affected countries. The European Commission supported the plan, and shortly after President Ursula von der Leyen revealed a new recovery instrument, dubbed Next Generation EU, worth 750 billion Euros ($826 billion), of which 500 billion euros would be granted to EU countries and the remaining 250 billion euros would be available as loans. However, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden have rejected it, proposing instead that all support be issued in form of repayable loans.

When asked whether FPO supported the loan scheme proposed by Kurz's government, Schnedlitz called it "eyewash" and suggested that the chancellor would have no choice but to fall into Brussels' line although he had opposed the Berlin-Paris initiative from the very beginning.

"No, because it is just eyewash. In the end Kurz will have to make a compromise due to the morally imposed pressure, especially from Germany. Chancellor Kurz initially announced in a very full-bodied manner that he only wanted loans and not subsidies. In the meantime, that sounds a bit different. In addition, in the coming weeks and months we will probably see him fall over and move in line with Brussels. The Corona crisis is being instrumentalized to achieve goals that have nothing to do with Corona and have long been the concern of Brussels' centralists: a larger EU budget, a debt union to save over-indebted countries and thus the euro, more power by breaking the taboo of introducing EU taxes," Schnedlitz stated.

According to the FPO secretary general, if the bloc wants to provide help to its members in solidarity amid the deepest recession since World War II, it should not be related to any political agenda.

Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for an Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis said earlier in June that Italy, Spain, Poland and Greece some of the most highly-indebted EU countries would become the main recipients of financial assistance under the EU's new recovery plan.