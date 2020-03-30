UrduPoint.com
Austria's Kurz Orders Wearing Of Masks In Supermarkets Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Austria's Kurz Orders Wearing of Masks in Supermarkets Amid COVID-19 Epidemic



VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Austria intends to require people to put on a medical mask before entering supermarkets to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

According to Kurz, the measure will take effect once a shipment of masks arrives. Presumably, starting Wednesday, people will receive masks free of charge before entering supermarkets.

"It will be ordinary masks, the purpose of which is to cover the nose and mouth," the chancellor said at a press conference.

He added that it would be the first step, and the requirement would be extended to other places beyond supermarkets.

One will still need to maintain a distance of at least three feet from other people, Kurz stressed.

To this end, the government plans to order retailers to place relevant marks on the floor, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober noted.

Austria will also temporarily shut down hotels for tourists in light of the upcoming Easter holidays, the minister added.

According to the latest data, the county has registered a total of 9,125 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 108 people have died and 636 others have recovered.

