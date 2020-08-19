UrduPoint.com
Austria's Kurz Says EU Should Sanction Those Responsible For Violence In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called on the European Union to slap sanctions on those responsible for violence against protesters in Belarus.

On Wednesday, the EU leaders will hold a video conference on Belarus. It will follow up on EU foreign ministers' August 14 talks that rejected Belarus' election results and called for sanctions on its officials amid ongoing protests in the country.

"This requires a clear response. I am glad that a special summit will be held on the situation in Belarus. Because I believe that a clear EU response to such a behavior will be crucial. In my opinion, sanctions are necessary against those responsible for violence," Kurz said, as quoted by the APA news agency.

Belarus plunged into protests after the August 9 election results showed the incumbent president win 80.1 percent of the vote, and opposition contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya challenged the outcome. During the first days of the unrest, police used force against protesters, which resulted in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. The security forces have since softened the response and started releasing those detained en masse, but this has so far not helped to appease the demonstrators.

The opposition is now seeking to create a coordination council to facilitate power transition and steer the country toward "a new fair and democratic" election.  Alexander Lukashenko has accused the opposition of attempting to seize power.

