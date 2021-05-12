VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday that prosecutors suspect him of providing false testimony to a parliamentary committee that was formed to investigate the so-called 2019 Ibiza affair, which resulted in the toppling of his previous government.

"I have always tried to remember as best as possible and give reliable information on old issues, on affairs and areas that I have never been in charge of while serving in the government, and only partially received information about them. In my opinion, I have always taken efforts to give answers to the commission and did my best," Kurz told reporters adding that he sees no reason to resign.

Kurz assumed that he may face charges adding that he will take part in questioning "with great pleasure" as part of the trial which, as he said, would be led by a single judge.

In May 2019, then vice-chancellor and leader of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), Heinz-Christian Strache, was forced to resign from both posts due to a leaked 2017 video featuring him discussing a deal with an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch at a villa on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

The woman was later revealed to be a Bosnian student who was paid for the setup.

The deal would have seen her acquire the Kronen Zeitung newspaper and gain access to several government projects in exchange for favorable media coverage for Strache ahead of the Austrian general election that year.

The so-called Ibiza scandal led to major cabinet reshuffling, and forced Kurz to withdraw his Austrian People's Party from its coalition with the FPO and call snap elections, while the chancellor himself was dismissed following a no-confidence vote. Early parliamentary elections were held in Austria on September 29, 2019. Kurz won the election and reached an agreement with the Green Party on forming a coalition government.