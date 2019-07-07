UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria's Kurz Slams Charities For Bringing Migrants To Europe

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

Austria's Kurz Slams Charities for Bringing Migrants to Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has criticized charities operating migrant rescue boats for encouraging people to embark on the perilous trip to Europe, in an interview out Sunday.

"They only give false hopes and inadvertently put even more people in danger," the chair of the conservative People's Party told Die Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Uncontrolled migration to Europe will stop once would-be immigrants realize that they will be brought back to their countries of origin or transit states instead of EU countries, he said.

"More and more people will embark on this journey as long as Mediterranean rescue [operations] provide a ticket to Central Europe," Kurz predicted.

Italy closed ports to rescue ships last year but they have continued docking despite the entry ban. The captain of a German charity Sea Watch ship stirred controversy last week when she hit an Italian police boat while bringing 53 migrants picked up off the Libyan coast to Lampedusa.

Related Topics

Police Europe German Sunday

Recent Stories

ERC launches health projects in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

1 hour ago

UAE Government seeks to encourage growth of mariti ..

2 hours ago

Pearl Initiative, NAMA engage in research on women ..

2 hours ago

QCC Abu Dhabi to verify instruments used in fabric ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in Pacific Alliance Summit in Lim ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.