Austria's Kurz Supports Laschet In Election Race For German Chancellor's Office

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz expressed his support for Armin Laschet, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for German chancellor in the upcoming elections.

"I know him [Laschet] and value him. He has so far managed and led the largest German Federal state. He is a convinced European, with whom we have always cooperated well. I am sure that he should lead Germany in the nearest future," Kurz told German outlet Die Welt in an interview published on Thursday.

The chancellor added that people should not rely on the results of pre-election surveys, as only a vote eventually will decide which party will win. He also warned about the formation of the "red-green-red" coalition in Germany made up of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, The Greens and The Left.

Germany will hold the federal elections on September 26, after which the winning party will appoint the federal chancellor to head the government and replace incumbent Angela Merkel.

