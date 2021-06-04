UrduPoint.com
Austria's Kurz Thanks Putin For Russia's Vaccination Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for his country's contribution in the global fight against the pandemic.

"I am glad that Sputnik V is already being used in more than 60 countries. We want to thank you, Mr. Putin, for initiatives in this sphere," he said at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Kurz, who spoke at the forum via videoconference, said that success in defeating the coronavirus should not be nationalized.

"We must overcome the pandemic... It would be impossible to achieve this goal without scientific and political cooperation. It does not matter whether vaccines come from America, the EU, Russia, or China... Geopolitical differences play no role in this," he stressed.

The forum began in St. Petersburg on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. It was addressed on Friday by President Vladimir Putin. Rossiya Segodnya is the event's media partner.

More Stories From World

