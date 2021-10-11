(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Austria's new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday that he considers suspicions against ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who resigned amid a corruption probe, to be false.

Schallenberg said that he will closely cooperate with Kurz in his first statement after becoming chancellor.

"In addition, I consider the suspicions put forward (against Kurz) to be false, and I am convinced that in the end, it will turn out that they were based on nothing," Schallenberg said.