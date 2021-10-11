UrduPoint.com

Austria's New Chancellor Schallenberg Vows To Closely Cooperate With Kurz

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Austria's New Chancellor Schallenberg Vows to Closely Cooperate With Kurz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Austria's new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Monday that he will closely cooperate with ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who resigned amid a corruption probe.

"It goes without saying that I will be working closely with Sebastian Kurz, the chairman of the new Austrian People's Party, the largest party in the parliament.

This will be a very close cooperation. Anything else would be absurd in terms of democratic policies," Schallenberg said in his first statement after taking office.

Related Topics

Corruption Parliament Austria

Recent Stories

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

3 minutes ago
 UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

23 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

25 minutes ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

27 minutes ago
 122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last ..

122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last 48 hours

27 minutes ago
 KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory ..

KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.