VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Austria's new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Monday that he will closely cooperate with ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who resigned amid a corruption probe.

"It goes without saying that I will be working closely with Sebastian Kurz, the chairman of the new Austrian People's Party, the largest party in the parliament.

This will be a very close cooperation. Anything else would be absurd in terms of democratic policies," Schallenberg said in his first statement after taking office.