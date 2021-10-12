UrduPoint.com

Austria's New Chancellor Vows To Continue Kurz's Foreign Policy

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:48 PM

Austria's new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday that he will follow the same foreign policy as his predecessor, Sebastian Kurz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Austria's new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday that he will follow the same foreign policy as his predecessor, Sebastian Kurz.

Schallenberg was sworn in on Monday.

"As for foreign policy, here too we will continue our course without changes," Schallenberg told lawmakers, adding that he will travel to Brussels this week to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

