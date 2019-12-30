(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Austria's new projects in Russia in the medium term may bring in up to 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) in investments, Russian Trade Representative in Vienna Alexander Potemkin told Sputnik.

"The trade mission provides assistance to 15 potential projects from Austrian companies in Russia. The total investment in the medium term may amount to 1 billion euros," Potemkin said.

Speaking about actual projects, the Russian trade representative mentioned Austrian company Kronoshpan and the active modernization of its enterprises in the Moscow and Kaluga regions, as well as in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

"The volume of investments in the construction of a new plant and the expansion of the existing capacities will exceed 500 million euros for the period from 2019 to 2021," he added.

According to Potemkin, Austrian companies invest more in the Russian economy than in those of the United States and Japan.

"With an accumulated investment of $6.4 billion, Austria is ahead of such countries as Italy, the United States and Japan. Austria ranks 13th among countries investing in the Russian economy," he said.

The key areas of cooperation are construction, alternative energy, woodworking, the chemical industry, and the light and food industries, according to the trade representative.

The trade mission considers it a priority to support Russian exporters to Austria, especially the exporters of finished non-resource and high-tech products.

Russian Ambassador to Vienna Dmitry Lyubinsky told Sputnik earlier in December that trade between Russia and Austria from January to October increased by 6.6 percent compared to the same period last year, exceeding $5 billion.