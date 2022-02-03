UrduPoint.com

The chief executive of the Austrian oil and gas company OMV Group on Thursday described the Russian gas giant Gazprom as a very reliable partner that always compiled with contractual obligations under different circumstances

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The chief executive of the Austrian oil and gas company OMV Group on Thursday described the Russian gas giant Gazprom as a very reliable partner that always compiled with contractual obligations under different circumstances.

At an online press conference about the results of work in the fourth quarter of 2021, OMV Group CEO Alfred Stern, addressing the question about the Russian gas giant, said that OMV Group has been working with Gazprom for over 50 years and always seen the Russian gas supplier honor contracts and supply gas in time under all circumstances.

The OMV Group board member and the executive officer for marketing and trading, Elena Skvortsova, also said that Gazprom has always been an extremely reliable partner. She added that both companies remain in close contact and timely exchange information on technical problems, so OMV could use its gas reserves in the event of emergencies.

