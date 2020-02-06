Austria's OMV allocated a total of about 700 million euros ($770 million) to finance the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the oil and gas company's CEO, Rainer Seele, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Austria's OMV allocated a total of about 700 million Euros ($770 million) to finance the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the oil and gas company's CEO, Rainer Seele, said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Seele said he did not expect the the construction of the pipeline to resume in the near future, following Swiss Allseas pulling out of the project.

"We allocated about 700 million euros to finance the project," Seele said.

He added that the delay in the pipeline's construction would not affect the financial return on OMV's participation in the project since the financing arrangements included conditions that protected the oil company from the risk of losing invested capital.