UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria's Political Crisis Not Affecting Moscow-Vienna Relations - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:11 PM

Austria's Political Crisis Not Affecting Moscow-Vienna Relations - Russian Ambassador

Austria's recent domestic political perturbations did not affect Vienna's relations with Moscow, Russia's Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky told Sputnik on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Austria's recent domestic political perturbations did not affect Vienna's relations with Moscow, Russia's Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky told Sputnik on Thursday.

"This year was not easy for Austria, but the internal political instability did not negatively affect Russian-Austrian relations ... We are actively working on the implementation of joint projects in the economy, energy and infrastructure, in the cultural and historical spheres, we are strengthening public relations and the regional cooperation," Lyubinsky said.

The ambassador also said that the Russian and Austrian authorities regularly hold discussions, adding that Moscow was willing to cooperate with the current interim Austrian government, headed by caretaker Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.

"Together with our Austrian partners, we have a great joint agenda, and we firmly believe that the new Austrian government will continue its consistent implementation, regardless of its future political affiliation," he said.

In May, then Vice-Chancellor and leader of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), Heinz-Christian Strache, was forced to resign from both posts due to a leaked 2017 video featuring him discussing a deal with an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch at a villa on the Spanish island of Ibiza. The woman was later revealed to be a Bosnian student who was paid for the setup.

The so-called Ibiza scandal led to major cabinet reshuffles and forced Kurz to withdraw his party from its coalition with the FPO and call snap elections, while the former chancellor himself was dismissed following a no-confidence vote. Early parliamentary elections were held in Austria on September 29. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' final data, Kurz's Austrian People's Party (OVP) won with 37.5 percent of the vote. In November, Kurz announced that OVP would begin negotiations on forming a coalition government with the Green Party.

Related Topics

Scandal Moscow Russia Vote Student Vienna Austria May September November Women 2017 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

TRA holds 6th ICT Development Forum

27 minutes ago

US State Secretary to Possibly Visit Belarus in Ja ..

1 minute ago

Kazakh Ambassador to Minsk Reports Agreement With ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan Transport Authority (BTA) rejects 19 b ..

1 minute ago

Stokes in team as England opt to bowl

1 minute ago

IHC upholds appointment of Haq as PRCS chairman

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.