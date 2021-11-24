UrduPoint.com

Austria's Right-Wing FPO Party Pledges To Work On Preventing Mandatory Vaccination

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Austria's Right-Wing FPO Party Pledges to Work on Preventing Mandatory Vaccination

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Austria's right-wing Freedom of Austria (FPO) party will work on preventing on the legislative level the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Austria, Roman Haider, a EU lawmaker from the FPO, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On November 19, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced another full lockdown in the country due to COVID-19 and the start of a universal compulsory vaccination from February 1, 2022.

"With compulsory vaccination, we have reached a level that no one really thought possible. That's pure 'Corona-fascism' that fits to the historic roots, the 1930s, of the ruling conservative People's Party (ÖVP)... But hope dies last.

Still, there have only been announcements of compulsory vaccination, no legal action has been taken yet... and Freedom Party (FPÖ) will take every legal measure to prevent this madness," Haider said.

The new lockdown is a sign of the current government's complete failure, the lawmaker noted.

"In nearly two years of pandemic, the government has failed to develop effective strategies to protect people - instead, week after week, it has erected new harassment to curtail healthy people's basic rights piece by piece," he said.

The blame for the situation also lies with the country's left parties and the Greens, who supported the Austrian government in their recent decisions, Haider added.

Related Topics

Austria February November From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Ste ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Steelers to qualify for FIFA Club ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

2 hours ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

2 hours ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

2 hours ago
 French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose U ..

French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose Universal Military Conscription

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.