ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Austria's right-wing Freedom of Austria (FPO) party will work on preventing on the legislative level the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Austria, Roman Haider, a EU lawmaker from the FPO, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On November 19, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced another full lockdown in the country due to COVID-19 and the start of a universal compulsory vaccination from February 1, 2022.

"With compulsory vaccination, we have reached a level that no one really thought possible. That's pure 'Corona-fascism' that fits to the historic roots, the 1930s, of the ruling conservative People's Party (ÖVP)... But hope dies last.

Still, there have only been announcements of compulsory vaccination, no legal action has been taken yet... and Freedom Party (FPÖ) will take every legal measure to prevent this madness," Haider said.

The new lockdown is a sign of the current government's complete failure, the lawmaker noted.

"In nearly two years of pandemic, the government has failed to develop effective strategies to protect people - instead, week after week, it has erected new harassment to curtail healthy people's basic rights piece by piece," he said.

The blame for the situation also lies with the country's left parties and the Greens, who supported the Austrian government in their recent decisions, Haider added.