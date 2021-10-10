Austria's Sebastian Kurz on Saturday announced he was stepping down as chancellor following pressure on him to resign after he was implicated in a corruption scandal

In a televised press statement, Kurz said he wanted to "make space" to ensure the country has a "government that is stable".