Austria's Sebastian Kurz Announces He Is Stepping Down As Chancellor
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:05 AM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Austria's Sebastian Kurz on Saturday announced he was stepping down as chancellor following pressure on him to resign after he was implicated in a corruption scandal.
In a televised press statement, Kurz said he wanted to "make space" to ensure the country has a "government that is stable".