Austria's Unlikely Coalition To Unveil Govt Programme

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:18 PM

Austria's unlikely coalition to unveil govt programme

Vienna (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Austria's conservatives and their Green partners were set to present the government programme of their unprecedented coalition, a plan with right-wing leader Sebastian Kurz's clear imprimatur that could set a European precedent.

The two parties announced late Wednesday that they had agreed to govern together after key election gains in September following a corruption scandal that broke apart 33-year-old Kurz's ruling coalition with the far right.

Kurz -- who has styled himself as a tough anti-immigration fighter -- said his People's Party (OeVP) and the Greens had "succeeded in uniting the best of both worlds" in protracted negotiations aimed at "protecting the climate and borders".

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

