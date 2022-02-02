Author of Article With Leaked US Security Response to Russia Expects No Impact on Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Ibay Arbide Asa, one of the authors of the article in Spanish newspaper El Pais, which published leaked pages of the US official response to Russia's proposals for security guarantees, told Sputnik on Wednesday that he does not expects the publication to affect the negotiations.

The article was published earlier on Wednesday and contained a leaked document showing that the United States was ready to discuss mutual obligations with Russia to limit the deployment of offensive missile systems and forces in Ukraine. At the same time, it was indicated that Washington is ready to start a dialogue on arms control in response to the withdrawal of troops and peacekeepers from Crimea, Transnistria, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

"I don't think that this can have an impact on the negotiations, since the positions reflected in the documents are not so different from those publicly voiced.

But there were some issues that we did not know about and which are interesting. I have no intention of interfering in the course of the negotiations, and it's unlikely that I can do it, I'm just a freelancer," the journalist told Sputnik.

According to Asa, who is currently in Ukraine, the source of the leak is reliable and the check showed authenticity of the documents. The journalist refused to disclose where exactly he received the materials from.

Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions flared around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia. The United States insists it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut. On January 26, the US and NATO sent to Moscow written responses to Russia's proposals on security guarantees.