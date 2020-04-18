UrduPoint.com
Author Of Black Swan Taleb Says COVID-19 Shows World Should Be Less Connected

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The rapid spread of the coronavirus, as any other global problems, clearly demonstrated that the world should be less connected, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, a Lebanese-American essayist, the author of The Black Swan book describing potentially catastrophic or unpredictable events, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"When we saw the problem happening we described how to make the world less connected. I think that it is not complicated, you just have to reduce superspreaders and have more readiness at airports to close the border or, at least, stop people, test them before they enter a country," Taleb said when asked what lessons the world will learn after the pandemic and disruptive crisis it triggered.

The writer also stated that the international community did not need to do a lot to prevent to prevent an epidemic, adding that after the COVID-19 pandemic, countries would "know exactly how to react" to another respiratory epidemic.

According to Taleb's definition of the so-called black swan crisis as unpredictable, the current events resulted from the pandemic and its economic consequences cannot be described as such, as the negative impact of the coronavirus on the global economy and other spheres was expected.

