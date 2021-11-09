Author of Book About Yukos Case Found Dead in Moscow - Source

Russian lawyer Artur Vorobiev, known for his book about the Yukos case, has been found dead in Moscow, and the possible cause of death is stated to be suicide, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russian lawyer Artur Vorobiev, known for his book about the Yukos case, has been found dead in Moscow, and the possible cause of death is stated to be suicide, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The late lawyer's body was found on Monday evening.

"A body of Vorobiev Artur, born 1956, has been discovered. He worked as a lawyer at the collegium of lawyers of Moscow Kanon," the source said.

The lawyer was found dead in a bathroom after having asked his relative to come and invite a doctor over a fever.

According to preliminary information, Vorobiev committed suicide while the relative was at a neighbor's apartment.

A rifle registered in Vorobiev's name was found in the bathroom, while a suicide note was also discovered during the search of the apartment.

Vorobiev was one of the authors of a book titled "'Yukos Case' as Mirror of Russian Bar," which is based on the Yukos case documents.