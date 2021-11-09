UrduPoint.com

Author of Book About Yukos Case Found Dead in Moscow - Source

Russian lawyer Artur Vorobiev, known for his book about the Yukos case, has been found dead in Moscow, and the possible cause of death is stated to be suicide, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Tuesday

The late lawyer's body was found on Monday evening.

"A body of Vorobiev Artur, born 1956, has been discovered. He worked as a lawyer at the collegium of lawyers of Moscow Kanon," the source said.

The lawyer was found dead in a bathroom after having asked his relative to come and invite a doctor over a fever.

According to preliminary information, Vorobiev committed suicide while the relative was at a neighbor's apartment.

A rifle registered in Vorobiev's name was found in the bathroom, while a suicide note was also discovered during the search of the apartment.

Vorobiev was one of the authors of a book titled "'Yukos Case' as Mirror of Russian Bar," which is based on the Yukos case documents.

