Author Of 'Forrest Gump' Novel Dies At Age Of 77 - Mayor Of Fairhope City

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Winston Groom, who wrote the famous novel "Forrest Gump," has died at the age of 77 years, Mayor of the city of Fairhope, Alabama, said.

"It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom. The City of Fairhope has lost an iconic author today.

  Please keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers," Karin Wilson wrote on her Facebook page on late Thursday.

The "Forrest Gump" novel, published in 1986, became iconic due to the 1994 film adaption. The book tells the story of a man with cognitive disabilities, whose life is closely connected with the US history of the second part of the 20th century.

Groom also wrote the sequel of "Forrest Gump" called "Gump and Co." as well as a number of non-fiction works.

