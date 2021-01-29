UrduPoint.com
Author Of Latin American Anthem Cesar Isella Dies At Age Of 82 -Argentine Culture Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Author of Latin American Anthem Cesar Isella Dies at Age of 82 -Argentine Culture Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Famous Argentine composer and singer Cesar Isella, who is an author of the so-called Latin American anthem, has died at the age of 82 years, the national Ministry for Culture said.

"We are paying the last tribute to Cesar Isella, one of the greatest representatives of our folk art.

He created unforgettable songs," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Thursday.

The composer died in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires. According to the Nacion newspaper, he had been suffering from chronic cardiopathy for several years.

In 1969, Isella composed music for the "Cancion Con Todos" ("Song With Everyone") song, whose text was written by poet Armando Tejada Gomez. The song was called by UNESCO the anthem of Latin America.

